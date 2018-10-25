Former priest with dementia missing from Irving Park

A former priest has been reported missing from the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Janusz Torbus, 77, was last seen Thursday in the area near Pulaski and Irving Park roads, Chicago police said.

Torbus, who has dementia, has been reported missing twice before in 2018. Police said he has dementia, but should be able to respond to his name if asked.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat and black pants, shoes and hat, police said. He sometimes rides the bus. Torbus was described as a 6-feet-tall, 210 pound man with blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Torbus’ whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.