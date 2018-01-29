Former Sun-Times editor Jim Kirk to replace D’Vorkin as LA Times editor in chief

LOS ANGELES — A spokeswoman for Los Angeles Times’ parent company said Sunday it plans to announce that Jim Kirk, former editor and publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times, will be named the newspaper’s editor in chief.

Tronc, Inc. spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said it is also expected to say that The Times’ current top editor, Lewis D’Vorkin, will become chief content officer.

Kirk was previously publisher and editor of the Chicago Sun-Times and joined Tronc in August. He was named interim editor of the Times on Aug. 21 after a shake-up but stepped aside after D’Vorkin joined The Times in early November.

The Times said its newsroom has become alarmed by recent hirings of several news executives who report to business executives — not to editors in the newsroom.

Those hires have not been announced to the newsroom and have sparked fears that the move would give the business side undue influence into editorial matters.

The two sides generally work separately to maintain journalistic credibility with readers.