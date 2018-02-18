Former Trump aide will plead guilty; agrees to testify against Manafort

Rick Gates departs Federal District Court, on Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, and his business associate Rick Gates, were in federal court on Wednesday for a routine status conference. | Alex Brandon/AP photo

A former aide in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign will plead guilty to fraud and has made an agreement with prosecutors to testify against Paul Manafort, who once managed the campaign, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

Richard W. Gates III, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, pleaded not guilty after he was indicted in October.

“Rick Gates is going to change his plea to guilty,” said a person who has knowledge of the developments, adding that the revised plea will be presented in federal court in Washington “within the next few days.”

That individual and others who discussed the matter spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a judge’s gag order restricting comments about the case to the press or the general public.