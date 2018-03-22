Former Wheaton College football player pleads guilty in hazing case

Wheaton College football player Noah Spielman walks out of the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton after an earlier court proceeding last year. | Bev Horne/Daily Herald via AP

WHEATON — One of five former Wheaton College football players arrested on felony charges after an alleged hazing incident of another player has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges.

The Daily Herald reports that 21-year-old Noah Spielman entered his plea Thursday in DuPage County court after prosecutors agreed to dismiss nine counts of felony charges. Spielman was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service — 25 hours of which must be spent talking to youths about the dangers of hazing.

Spielman — the son of former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Chris Spielman — and four teammates were arrested last year in connection with a 2016 incident in which they allegedly duct-taped another player and dumped him half-naked in a nearby park.