Former WWE champ CM Punk cleared by Chicago jury in defamation lawsuit

Jurors in Chicago have cleared former World Wrestling Entertainment champ CM Punk of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor.

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, hugged his wife, former WWE star A.J. Lee., as the jury delivered its verdict on Tuesday.

Christopher Amann, a WWE doctor, had sued Brooks over comments in a 2014 podcast in which he criticized WWE doctors for failing to diagnose a lump that was a staph infection. Amann said he’d never been shown the lump.

Fellow wrestler Colt Cabana hosted the podcast and also was cleared.

Brooks’ lawyer said her client did not lie.

Brooks is now an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, and the 39-year-old has a mixed martial arts fight Saturday against Mike Jackson.