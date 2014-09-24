Four-alarm fire extinguished at Wadsworth home

WADSWORTH — Fire crews battled a four-alarm fire at a home in north suburban Wadsworth for about three hours before it was extinguished Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported about 4 a.m. in a 4,000-square-foot home near Macintosh Court and Orchard Bluff Lane, according to officials from the Gurnee Fire Department and the Newport Township Fire Protection District.

More than 20 companies fought the fire from outside the house, and they extinguished it shortly before 7 a.m., according to Newport fire officials.

No injuries were reported as of 7 a.m., although it was not immediately known whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started, fire officials said. A preliminary cause had not yet been determined.