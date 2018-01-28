Four Corner Hustlers gang member arrested in connection with Palatine shooting

A member of the Four Corner Hustlers gang was arrested Friday on suspicion of firing shots during a fight that broke out earlier in the week in northwest suburban Palatine.

Luis Corona, 18, of the 1300 block of Winslowe Drive in Palatine, was charged with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Palatine police said. Corona told police he’s a member of the Hustlers.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of North Rohlwing Road for a report of shots fired during a fight between several people, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene of the fight led investigators to Corona Friday, police said. Additional charges may be pending.

Corona will will appear in bond court Monday at the Cook County Third Municipal Court House in Rolling Meadows.