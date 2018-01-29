Four officers treated for smoke inhalation after East Garfield Park fire

A family was displaced by a fire early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers were patrolling at 12:07 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway when they saw a residential two-flat building on fire, according to Chicago Police.

A female victim approached the officers and said her family was still inside, police said. The officers entered the home and escorted everyone inside to safety.

Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire, police said. None of them were injured.

Four officers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.