Fourth potential CityKey ID benefit: discounts on name-brand and generic drugs

Discounts on prescription drugs are another benefit city officials want to add to the new CityKey ID card. | Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and City Clerk Anna Valencia have been accused of “suborning voter fraud” by allowing Chicago’s CityKey municipal identification card to be used to register to vote.

They’ve also been hit with a rival bidder’s politically-explosive claim that printing technology used to create the new ID compromises personal information that the city had promised to keep confidential to shield illegal immigrants from the threat of deportation.

On Monday, the 2019 running mates moved to make the controversial city ID more attractive to voters by providing a fourth side-benefit: discounts on name-brand and generic prescription drugs “at no direct cost to the city or participating residents.”

“The price of a prescription should never be a barrier to any Chicagoan getting the medicine they need or achieving the health, well-being and quality of life they deserve,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Prescription drug prices are skyrocketing across the country. Here in Chicago we are going to help lower costs for consumers and save money for Chicago residents.”

Valencia noted that municipal identification card Chicago created to help undocumented immigrants come “out of the shadows” already doubles as a Ventra card and a library card and can be used to register to vote.

“At a time when we are all looking for ways to save extra money, adding this additional benefit to the card is another opportunity to create an even more robust program that will truly benefit all Chicago residents,” Valencia was quoted as saying in a press release.

“The CityKey will not only allow you to ride the bus, and check out books, it can also help Chicago residents and families save big at the pharmacy counter, especially those who are currently unemployed and without health insurance or drug coverage.”

City Hall has issued a request for proposals due back April 13.

It seeks to create a “consumer-friendly program” that will allow participating Chicagoans to save on prescription drugs.

Interested vendors must: maintain a large pharmacy network accessible to all Chicagoans; create eligibility policies that allow a “maximum number” of residents to utilize those services without regard to age, income ability of employment status; create education and outreach materials describing the benefits; and protect the privacy of personal information.

The winning vendor will be required to publicize prescription drug prices on its website so participating Chicagoans can “understand the value of the pharmacy card,” the city said.

The designated vendor will also need to make the new program “compatible with existing prescription and pharmacy programs” so consumers know how much they’re saving and are “guaranteed to pay the lowest cost for their prescriptions.”

Participants can either have a prescription drug card number automatically printed on their CityKey ID or apply for a separate benefits card, officials said.

“Prescription medication costs present real barriers for many people, leaving many families with the unjust choice of either paying rent or buying medicine,” Dr. Allison Arwady, the Chicago Department of Public Health’s Chief Medical Officer, was quoted as saying.

“We are pleased to see the city offer residents the opportunity to get their medications at a discounted price. This is a critical benefit that helps reduce health disparities especially among those without health insurance.”

Last month, now-failed Republican gubernatorial challenger Jeanne Ives joined forces with the City Council’s lone Republican in opposition to allowing Chicago’s CityKey card to be used to register to vote.

Ives argued then that accepting the municipal ID as a legitimate form of identification for voter registration “is literally suborning voter fraud. And the political class in the sanctuary city of Chicago is brazen about this fact.”