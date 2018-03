Franklin/Orleans Street Bridge to close for testing Wednesday

The Franklin/Orleans Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for testing Wednesday morning.

The bridge will close to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 9:30 a.m. for balancing and testing ahead of the start of the boating season, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. It will reopen by 2:30 p.m.

Northbound Franklin traffic will be rerouted east on Wacker, north on LaSalle and west on Grand to reach Orleans, CDOT said.