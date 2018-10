Missing 85-year-old man last seen in Bridgeport

Fred Bernard Sr. was last seen Thursday in the 1200 block of West 32nd Street in Bridgeport. | Chicago police

An 85-year-old man has been reported missing from the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

Fred Bernard Sr. was last seen Thursday in the 1200 block of West 32nd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing a navy blue cap, a black leather jacker, black dress pants and gray gym shoes, police said.

Bernard Sr. was described as a 5-foot-4, 150 pound man with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.