Free museum days in September

Planning a museum visit this month? We put together a list of all the days Illinois residents don’t have to pay to get in during the month of September.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium is free to Illinois residents with a valid ID from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16. The planetarium is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Field Museum

Illinois residents with a valid ID can visit the Field Museum for free between Sept. 15 and 17 and on Sept. 30. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these four days.

Museum of Science and Industry

The Museum of Science and Industry has plenty of free days in September. They include Sept. 4–5, 9–12, 16–19, 23–26 and 30. Must provide a valid Illinois ID to get in.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium is free all month long, until Sept. 30, to Illinois residents with a valid ID. The aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Looking for more free and cheap things to do this weekend? Visit our Free and Cheap Guide for more.