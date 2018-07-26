Makeup enthusiasts rejoice! National Lipstick Day is June 29 and with the holiday designation comes an annual freebie from one of the country’s most popular brands.
MAC Cosmetics, an international favorite with lipsticks that typically cost about $19, is celebrating National Lipstick Day by offering one free lippie to those dedicated enough to brave a line. The shades this year include a few nudes, pinks, a purple color and a deep maroon.
Customers who aren’t interested in standing in line can still get a “free” Mac lipstick with a $25 purchase online.
Another makeup brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills, will offer buy one get one free on a selection of liquid lipstick, lip gloss and matte lipstick.
MAC Cosmetics locations:
MAC MACY’S
845 North Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
MAC PRO MICHIGAN AVENUE
540 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
MAC NORDSTROM
55 East Grand Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
MAC ULTA REALTOR BUILDING
430 North Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
MAC MACY’S
111 North State Street
Chicago, IL 60602
MAC O’HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Terminal 2, Main Hall
Chicago, Illinois 60666