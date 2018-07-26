Free lipstick! MAC is celebrating National Lipstick Day with freebies

National Lipstick Day is June 29, 2018. To celebrate, MAC Cosmetics is offering free lipstick in stores or free lipstick with a $25 purchase online. | Wikimedia Commons

Makeup enthusiasts rejoice! National Lipstick Day is June 29 and with the holiday designation comes an annual freebie from one of the country’s most popular brands.

MAC Cosmetics, an international favorite with lipsticks that typically cost about $19, is celebrating National Lipstick Day by offering one free lippie to those dedicated enough to brave a line. The shades this year include a few nudes, pinks, a purple color and a deep maroon.

Customers who aren’t interested in standing in line can still get a “free” Mac lipstick with a $25 purchase online.

Another makeup brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills, will offer buy one get one free on a selection of liquid lipstick, lip gloss and matte lipstick.

MAC Cosmetics locations:

MAC MACY’S

845 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

MAC PRO MICHIGAN AVENUE

540 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

MAC NORDSTROM

55 East Grand Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

MAC ULTA REALTOR BUILDING

430 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

MAC MACY’S

111 North State Street

Chicago, IL 60602

MAC O’HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Terminal 2, Main Hall

Chicago, Illinois 60666