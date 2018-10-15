Freeze warning issued for Chicago area, NW Indiana

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in effect through Tuesday morning, noting that temperatures could drop to near 30 in Cook County and into the upper 20s in the surrounding counties. | Sun-Times file photo

Forecasters are warning that temperatures might plummet below freezing overnight throughout the Chicago area.

While the forecast overnight low for Chicago was about 33 degrees, temperatures could drop to close to 30 in suburban Cook County and into the upper 20s in the surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a freeze warning in effect from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday for the Chicago region and northwest Indiana. Below-freezing temperatures will kill any outdoor plants left uncovered overnight.

Temperatures were expected to rise back to a high of 55 on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Highs were expected to remain in the 50s or upper 40s through Friday.