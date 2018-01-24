Freezing drizzle, icy roadways make for hazardous morning commute

Drivers should use caution traveling on icy roadways on Wednesday morning. | National Weather Service

Freezing rain could cause headaches for drivers traveling on icy roadways Wednesday morning across the Chicago area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. in much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing drizzle is expected to create a light glaze of ice on roads and sidewalks.

Drivers should reduce speed, increase following distances and use caution on bridges, overpasses and roads that aren’t frequently used, the weather service said. In addition, drivers should brake gently to avoid skidding, and ease off their brakes if their wheels start to lock up.

The freezing drizzle should turn into snow flurries around 9 a.m. before tapering off, the weather service said. A daytime high of 32 degrees is in the forecast with winds reaching up to 5 miles per hour.

Cloudy condition and temperatures in the low 20s are expected on Wednesday night, the weather service said.

On Thursday, sunny conditions and temperatures in the 40s are expected to move into the area, the weather service said.