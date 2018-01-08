Freezing rain, light snow could mean slick Monday morning commute

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow early Monday across the Chicago area could make for a slippery morning commute.

A freezing drizzle started falling Sunday evening as temperatures in Chicago reached 32 degrees — the first time since Dec. 23, 2017, that the city’s temperature was not below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

The mix of freezing rain and snow continued falling into Monday morning, glazing streets and sidewalks, but is expected to end around 6 a.m., according to the weather service. A winter weather advisory was issued for Cook, Lake, DuPage and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

“Patchy slick spots from the earlier icing are likely to continue into the early morning commute due to the very cold road temperatures,” the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to warm to a high of 35 degrees and a low of 32 degrees during the day, according to the weather service. A limited risk of fog and ice accumulation is also expected.

More freezing rain is expected Tuesday night as temperatures continue to warm through the middle of the week before dipping back below 32 degrees for the weekend, the weather service said.