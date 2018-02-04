Freezing rain, moderate snowfall hit Chicago area on Sunday

A winter storm advisory remains in effect Sunday morning as freezing rain and moderate snowfall continue to push through the Chicago area.

The advisory will remain in effect until noon in much of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing rain, which is expected to affect the area until 10 a.m., could make for freezing roadways, the weather service said. Drivers should allow extra travel time, reduce speed and increase following distances while traveling.

The majority of new snowfall is expected to hit the area before 2 p.m., with a chance of additional flurries after 3 p.m., the weather service said. The forecast also calls for patchy blowing snow that is expected to move through the area before 4 p.m.

A daytime high of 24 degrees is expected on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph, the weather service said. At night, sub-zero wind chills are expected to push through the area, with winds reaching up to 25 mph.

Monday’s forecast calls for up to 3 inches of additional snowfall after 3 p.m., the weather service. A daytime high of 18 degrees is expected, with temperatures falling to 11 degrees at night.

By 6 a.m. Sunday, O’Hare International Airport had seen 1.2 inches of snowfall, while Midway International Airport had seen an inch, the weather service said.