Freezing rain, sleet could make for slippery Sunday travel

With freezing rain, sleet and snow expected to continue moving through the Chicago area, authorities are warning drivers to use caution while navigating slippery roads.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Monday in much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for a mix of freezing rain coupled with light sleet and wet snow into the evening hours.

Snow accumulation of up to one inch is expected throughout the day, with the possibility of up to a tenth of an inch of accumulated ice, the weather service said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned that the conditions could make for “treacherous” driving conditions throughout Sunday afternoon and into the overnight hours due to the possibility for icy roads, according to a statement from the agency.

“If you are going to be traveling, you should first ask yourself if your trip is necessary before heading out,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said in a statement. “We are working hard to make out roads safe and passable, but conditions are expected to be challenging.”

“We are asking the public to please plan ahead, slow down and expect much longer than usual travel times,” Blankenhore added.

Throughout the state, IDOT crews have been pretreating bridges, overpasses and ramps, which are the areas post susceptible to icy conditions, IDOT said. The agency has made more than 1,700 trucks available, as well as other equipment to salt and treat roads.

In addition, the Illinois Tollway has deployed its full fleet of 196 snowplows to keep roadways clear of ice and snow, according to a statement from the agency.

Drivers whose vehicles become disabled should turn on their hazard lights and dial *999 for assistance from Illinois State Police, the tollways said.

For updates on road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees, giving Chicagoans a reprieve from the crippling cold that stuck around through much of the holiday season, according to the National Weather Service. The mild temperatures are expected to continue moving through the area for much of the week, with the possibility for a high in the 50s on Thursday.