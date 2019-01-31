Freight train derailment nixes Friday service on Metra Electric

The headaches are not over for rail commuters from the south suburbs.

Metra announced Thursday that there will be no service along the Metra Electric Line on Friday — the third day this week without trains — after a freight train derailed near Harvey Wednesday night.

“The derailment damaged the structures supporting the wires that provide power to the line as well as two electrical substations that supply power to that section of track,” Metra said in a statement.

Metra is encouraging Electric Line riders to take the Rock Island Line as an alternative.

The Metra Electric and South Shore lines have not operated since Wednesday because of weather-related problems brought on by the extreme cold weather that’s enveloped the Midwest.