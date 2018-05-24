Freight train derails in Aurora

No injuries were reported Thursday when a freight train derailed in west suburban Aurora.

The derailment happened in the afternoon just west of River Street, according to a statement from Mayor Richard C. Irvin’s office.

There were no hazardous materials on the train, but the derailment caused several train rails to buckle, which could take days to repair, the statement said.

Nearby residents were allowed to return to their homes, officials said.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area during repairs over the next few days.