Man shot at Marathon gas station among 3 wounded in Friday gun violence

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 in the 1800 block of East 95th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least three people were wounded in citywide gun violence Friday within 24 hours, including a man shot by a male a female who approached him on the South Side.

About 6:20 p.m., the 33-year-old was sitting in a car in the 6600 block of South Winchester Avenue when the pair he didn’t know began firing shots , according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his arm and his leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Earlier in the morning, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound and told investigators he’d been shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital at 11:35 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his hip and abdomen, according to Chicago police. His condition was stabilized.

The man told officers he was shot in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, police said, but investigators checked the area but were unable to find evidence of a shooting.

The first reported shooting on Friday wounded a man in the South Deering area on the South Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the 33-year-old was sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 1800 block of East 95th Street when someone approached him and fired several shots, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the right forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Shortly after the shooting, officers taped off a vehicle with several bullet holes at the gas station.