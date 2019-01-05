6 wounded Friday in city shootings

Police said they recovered an assault rifle from a vehicle involved in shooting and then crash in the 5400 block of South Wells Street. | provided by Chicago police

At least six people were wounded Friday in shootings throughout Chicago, including a man shot in a drive-by attack in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 6:40 p.m., someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at the man, 37, in the 500 block of 47th Street, Chicago police said. He was struck in the right hip and declined medical treatment. No one was in custody.

At about the same time, two men were wounded by gunfire in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 49 and 60, were looking into a possible burglary at a building in the 4500 block of West Palmer Street when someone began shooting at them, police said. The 69-year-old was hit in the shin and the other man grazed in the thigh.

The 69-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger man declined medical treatment.

About 4 p.m., a man was shot during a dramatic chase on the South Side that ended in a three-vehicle crash.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 4 p.m. near 43rd Street and Wentworth Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood, police said.

Investigators believed that a vehicle involved in that shooting fled south on Interstate 94 before exiting the expressway at Garfield Boulevard.

As the fleeing vehicle approached 55th Street, it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles that were driving in the 5400 block of South Wells, police said. Multiple people ran from the fleeing vehicle after the crash.

Police said two guns, including an assault-style rifle, were recovered from inside the fleeing vehicle, which had been stolen in an earlier carjacking.

Employees of a private security company who were nearby saw them running away and pursued them, according to CPD Sgt. Rocco Alioto

During the pursuit, shots were fired, but it was not immediately clear by who. At least one of the men running from the crash was believed to have been armed, Alioto said.

A man who was in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant just west of the scene of the crash was struck by a bullet in the right ear in the shooting, Alioto said. He is not believed to have been involved.

Paramedics later found him about a mile away near 54th and Halsted streets and took him to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department. His condition had been stabilized.

Detectives continued to investigate and interview witnesses Friday night, police said.

In other shootings on Friday: