3 wounded in Friday shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 in the 800 block of West 111th Street. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least three people were wounded in a series of citywide shootings Friday during a 24-hour period.

The last shooting wounded a 17-year-old boy in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The teen was walking down a street about 9:50 p.m. when someone in a passing silver or white car opened fire in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was wounded in a shooting in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 700 block of East 67th Street when someone fired shots at him from a white two-door vehicle, according to Police.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Before dawn, a 30-year-old man was shot as he answered his front door in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:35 a.m., the man stepped outside to see who was knocking on his door in 800 block of West 111th Street when someone outside pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to each of his legs and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and then found the man lying on the ground outside his home, police said. They saw a truck leave the scene.

On Thursday, four people were killed and six others wounded in city shootings.