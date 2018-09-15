16 shot — 3 killed — Friday in city shootings

At least 16 people were shot — three of them fatally — over 24 hours Friday in Chicago, including two men killed in a double homicide in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old and 23-year-old were standing outside in the 2200 block of South Kolin when someone walked over and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The shooter got inside a blue Nissan Pathfinder and drove away via an empty parking lot, police said. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about their deaths.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

All three were driving in a black Mercedes-Benz shortly before 11:40 a.m. and following a red Honda as it turned east into the 3400 block of West Walnut, according to police.

The Honda then pulled alongside their Mercedes and several people got out and began shooting into the Mercedes, police said. All three were struck multiple times.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. A 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were listed in critical condition.

Eleven other people were wounded Friday in a series of shootings:

On Thursday, six people were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago, including a man who died after he was shot in the Cottage Grove neighborhood on the South Side.