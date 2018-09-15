At least 16 people were shot — three of them fatally — over 24 hours Friday in Chicago, including two men killed in a double homicide in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
About 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old and 23-year-old were standing outside in the 2200 block of South Kolin when someone walked over and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
The shooter got inside a blue Nissan Pathfinder and drove away via an empty parking lot, police said. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about their deaths.
Hours earlier, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
All three were driving in a black Mercedes-Benz shortly before 11:40 a.m. and following a red Honda as it turned east into the 3400 block of West Walnut, according to police.
The Honda then pulled alongside their Mercedes and several people got out and began shooting into the Mercedes, police said. All three were struck multiple times.
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. A 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were listed in critical condition.
Eleven other people were wounded Friday in a series of shootings:
- About 9:30 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot inside Washington Park on the South Side, according to police. He was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.
- About the same time, a man was critically wounded by gunfire that struck him in the chest in the Back of the Yards neighborhood as he stood on a sidewalk, police said. The shooter drove away in a black SUV.
- At 5:35 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.
- About 4 p.m., a man was shot during an argument in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. He was seriously wounded.
- Three men were seriously wounded about 3 p.m. in a shooting that spanned at least two blocks in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said. All three were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- Two men wounded in a shooting in the Kenwood neighborhood carjacked a woman and demanded she drive them to a hospital, police said. The men, both 23, were driving east about 1 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Cornell when a vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire. They tried to drive themselves to Mercy Hospital, but crashed nearby into a Mazda driven by a 22-year-old woman. The wounded men got into her vehicle and demanded she drive them to Mercy Hospital, but kicked her out when the decided she wasn’t driving quickly enough.
- In the morning, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood, police said. He was grazed in his head.
- Before dawn, a man was shot and wounded in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- About 12:50 a.m., a man shot at a gas station was driven to a hospital by a friend in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
On Thursday, six people were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago, including a man who died after he was shot in the Cottage Grove neighborhood on the South Side.