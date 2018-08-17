Friday thunderstorms will give way to sunny skies in time for Air & Water Show

United States Navy's Blue Angels during The Chicago Air & and Water show at North Ave. beach on Saturday, August 19, 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times

While thunderstorms might dampen Friday’s practice show, sunny skies and warm temperatures are in store for the 60th annual Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend.

The National Weather Service was predicting a 60 percent chance of rain Friday, with thunderstorms likely between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. There was also a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening before 7 p.m.

A practice run for the Air and Water Show was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at North Avenue Beach.

Mary May, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said the department is monitoring the weather but the department still plans “to get as much flying as we can in.”

RELATED

Ballet at 27,000 feet: Thunderbirds refuel midair ahead of Air & Water Show

Air and Water Show veteran to perform final Chicago show before solo retirement

The weather was expected to clear up for the rest of the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both expected to be mostly sunny, according to the weather service. Saturday will see a high of 84 degrees, while temperatures could reach 85 on Sunday.

The Air and Water Show will take place at North Avenue Beach on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday’s show will open with hometown rapper Che “Rhymefest” Smith tandem jumping with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team before landing at the beach.

Thunderstorms are expected to move back into the area on Monday and linger overnight into Tuesday, the weather service said. A high of 79 degrees was expected for Monday.