Frost advisory issued for north and west Chicago suburbs

Gardeners in northern Illinois, beware — a frost warning will be in effect for the west and north suburbs as temperatures dip to the low to mid 30s overnight Saturday.

The warning will last from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday for north central and northeast Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Areas encompassed include DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.

For north central & far northeast IL, areas of frost are expected tonight as clouds gradually clear and lows fall into the mid 30s. In those locations, cover sensitive plants or bring them inside for protection. #ILwx #INwx https://t.co/hvAEYCJelM pic.twitter.com/484Yl7tgvg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 28, 2018

The looming frost could potentially kill “sensitive” outdoor vegetation, the NWS said. Residents are advised to bring their plants indoors.

For Chicago and the south suburbs, the rest of the weekend will dip to lows in the upper 30s to 40s, the NWS said. Temperatures are expected to heat up again next week in Chicago, however, with highs in the 70s slated for Monday to Wednesday.