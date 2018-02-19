Frost Law starts Monday on roads in Porter County, Indiana

The winter season Frost Law will go into effect Monday on most roads in Porter County, Indiana.

Vehicles weighing more than five tons cannot travel on any public road or highway that is part of the county highway system while the law is in effect, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The law is based on road and weather conditions and will be lifted as quickly as possible, police said.

Weight restrictions do not apply to school buses or curbside trash collectors on their designated routes. Porter County Sheriff’s Office Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Indiana State Police will be out in full force to enforce the law, police said.

For more information, visit porterco.org/DocumentCenter/View/4759 or contact the County Highway department (219) 465-3570.