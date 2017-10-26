Full Grand Avenue closure starts Friday in Gurnee

A weekend closure of Grand Avenue will start Friday night for ongoing roadwork in north suburban Gurnee.

Starting at 7 p.m., Grand will be fully closed at the railroad tracks east of Skokie Highway, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. One lane in each direction will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday between Skokie Highway and Waveland Avenue.

During the closure, a posted detour will reroute traffic via Skokie Highway, Washington Street and North Green Bay Road, IDOT said.

The closure is necessary for beam placement and the construction of a temporary bridge as part of a Grand Avenue improvement project, according to IDOT. The project will include replacement of the Union Pacific Railroad bridge, pavement reconstruction and widening on Grand and widening of the southbound Skokie Highway ramp.