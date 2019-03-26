Boy, 15, shot dead on South Side: police

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He was standing on a sidewalk at 9:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when someone came up on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the back and chest, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.