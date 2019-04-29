Man wounded in Fuller Park shooting, blocks from where man was killed Sunday

A 49-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday in Fuller Park on the South Side, only blocks from a fatal shooting the night before.

He was standing on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of South Wells Street when someone in dark clothing approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the leg about 6:15 p.m., and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The shooter fled southbound.

On Sunday, a man was fatally shot three blocks away.

Damien Snerling, 40, was shot as he stepped out of a parked car in the 4400 block of South Wells Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the forehead and multiple times in the body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

