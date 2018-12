Man wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the 33-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in a light-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the hip and took himself to Provident Hospital, according to police. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, and his condition stabilized. No one was in custody.