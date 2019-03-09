Funeral of slain McHenry County sheriff set for Wednesday

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for the McHenry County sheriff shot to death Thursday in Rockford.

Visitation for Deputy Jacob Keltner is set for Tuesday in northwest suburban Huntley, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement. Public visitation hours will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Rd.

A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Woodstock North High School at 3000 Raffel Rd. in Woodstock, police said.

Keltner was fatally shot Thursday while responding to a stand-off at a hotel in Rockford.

Floyd E. Brown allegedly opened fire with a rifle when officers arrived and struck 35-year-old Keltner, authorities said. Keltner was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Keltner was a “fine young man” who was married and had two young children, McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said at a news conference. Prim added that Keltner came from “a law enforcement family.”

“He’s a dedicated family man and he’s just truly gonna be missed,” Prim said.

Brown was arrested Thursday evening after driving away from the hotel and barricading himself inside his crashed vehicle, authorities said.

Brown faces first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County and federal attempted murder charges that are expected to be upgraded, authorities said. He is expected to face federal charges in connection to Keltner’s death.