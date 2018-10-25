2 shootings that claimed 11 total victims likely related, police say

A Chicago police official said Thursday it’s “very probable” that two South Side shootings that claimed multiple victims each this week are related.

On Monday, six people were wounded when mourners attending a funeral for a local rapper were fired upon about 12:30 p.m. outside of Bethlehem Star Missionary Baptist Church, 9231 S. Cottage Grove. Then on Wednesday night, five men were wounded when several gunmen approached the group about 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive and opened fire.

“I’d say that it’s very probable that the shootings are related,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday evening. A community meeting was planned for Thursday night near the second shooting.

Earlier in the day, commanders and detectives from the Area Central and Area South police areas gathered to discuss how to investigate the two shootings — and to strategize how to de-escalate potential conflicts that could lead to more bloodshed.

“We’re really trying to use data and technology to get ahead of any future retaliation,” Guglielmi said of the meeting. Information shared at the meeting will help the department strategically deploy officers, he said.

Following Monday afternoon’s attack, investigators began seeing messages on social media that indicated there would be retaliation, Guglielmi said. With that in mind, police called together church leaders in the area and funeral home directors to discuss how they might better communicate with each other and police to prevent future violence.

“We pulled together all the religious leaders the other night to try and figure out how to deescalate the conflict,” Guglielmi said. “Every victim is someone’s brother, sister, father, mother. They deserve the opportunity to be memorialized in peace.”

Chicago police routinely have officers attend “high profile” funerals for local rappers and gang members in order to prevent conflicts, Guglielmi said.

A Gresham District officer had been stationed at the funeral for 25-year-old Chicago rapper, Vantrease R. Criss, Guglielmi said.

Criss, who performed under the name “Dooski Tha Man,” was shot and killed earlier this month in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

Unfortunately, the officer was called away from the funeral when he had to respond to an emergency call from a security guard who reported he was being shot at, Guglielmi said.