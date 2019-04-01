Fyre Festival pop-up coming to Lincoln Park

Fyre Festival ticketholders arrived to find tents instead of the luxury villas promised. | Netflix

Get ready to be hustled, bamboozled, hoodwinked and lead astray.

Chicago fans of the dual Netflix and Hulu documentaries “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” and “Fyre Fraud,” can live the experience themselves at a Fyre Festival pop-up taking over Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., this spring as the two-year anniversary of the debacle approaches.

Visitors can expect a playlist of songs from the festival’s promised headliners, including Ja Rule, Major Lazer and other mid-to-late 2000’s artists. A menu of tiki drinks, including “Ja’s Bahama Mama,” “Pineapple Upside Down Martini,” and the “Frozen Rum Runner” are served with authentic “gourmet cheese sandwiches.” Evian water, sand, palm trees and $50 rental VIP tents or villas complete the Fyre Fest vibes.

The pop-up will also feature custom artwork, collectible t-shirts for sale and activities including a weenie roast, s’mores night and a treasure hunt.

A Blink-182 cover band is promised. But we’ll believe it when we see it.