Driver cited for failure to yield after striking, killing teen in Gage Park

The driver of a semitrailer was cited for failure to yield after he struck and killed 14-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood.

He was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, Chicago police said.

About 3:50 p..m, the driver was turning from 51st Street onto Western Avenue when he struck Anthony Macedo who was crossing the street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Macedo, who lived in Marquette Park, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 4:23 p.m., authorities said.

The driver of the semi continued north until he was pulled over and arrested near 33rd Street and Western, police said.

Police said Wednesday morning that he was released after being issued traffic citations.