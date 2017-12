Man shot in Gage Park

A man was shot early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., the 31-year-old was standing in a parking lot with a group of friends in the 5300 block of South Kedzie when someone approached and opened fire, said police News Affairs Officer Ronald Gaines.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, Gaines said.