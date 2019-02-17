Man fatally shot in Gage Park: police

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, police said.

The man was shot in the head about 6:35 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.