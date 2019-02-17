Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/17/2019, 07:59pm

Man fatally shot in Gage Park: police

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, police said.

The man was shot in the head about 6:35 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Homicides in 2018 Database

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending