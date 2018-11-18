Husband shot dead in front of wife in Gage Park, cops say

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the 5200 block of South Hoyne Avenue in Gage Park, police said. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was fatally shot in front of his wife early Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., the 39-year-old man was driving with his wife when he noticed a red truck following him, Chicago police said.

They arrived at their destination in the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue and a male inside the truck flashed a gang sign, according to police. When the man returned the same hand sign, the male in the truck fired shots.

He was shot in the back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The wife was uninjured.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.