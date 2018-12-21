Girl, 9, fights off attacker in Gage Park parking lot

A girl escaped after she was sexually abused Monday evening in a strip mall in the 4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue. | Google Streetview

A 9-year-old girl fought and escaped a man who sexually abused her Monday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., the girl was riding a bicycle near a strip mall in the 4900 block of South Kedzie when a man approached and began talking to her, Chicago police said.

The man then covered her mouth and sexually abused her, police said. He dragged her into the middle of the parking lot.

The girl kicked him several times and escaped, according to police. The man, who was in his 30s or 40s and weighed almost 200 pounds, walked away swiftly.

Police said he stated his name was “Juan Pablo.” He was carrying bags from the Family Dollar and Aldi.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 492-3810.