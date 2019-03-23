Game console thief uses taser in Hyde Park burglary: police

Police are alerting Hyde Park residents of two residential burglaries this week in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, a man entered an apartment through a door or window and stole Nintendo Wii and Playstation 4 video game consoles, Chicago police said in an alert.

In one instance, the burglar used a taser on a resident who confronted him, police said.

The break-ins happened Friday and Wednesday morning in the 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

The suspect is 18 to 24 years old, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 180 pounds, according to the alert. He has a medium build, black hair, and was wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweater and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.