‘Game of Thrones’ popping up in Lincoln Park ahead of final season

A "Game of Thrones" pop-up is coming to Lincoln Park ahead of the series' final season. | HBO via AP

Winter is coming to a Lincoln Park bar in anticipation of the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The pop-up will be at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, an arcade bar known for hosting TV show-themed pop-ups on everything from “The Office” to “Friends.” But according to organizers, this one will be as epic as the show and Replay’s “most ambitious transformation to date.”

“Game of Thrones” fans who visit the pop-up will be familiar with the terrain of all seven kingdoms of Westeros, including Winterfell, Casterly Rock, Highgarden and others, according to a release. And iconic fixtures in the show like the Throne Room, the Wall of Faces and White Walkers will all be present to snap photos with.

For the duration of the pop-up, every Thursday will have “Game of Thrones” trivia. Replay also plans to host some special events, like a “Red Wedding” feast.

The “Game of Thrones” pop-up will be free, but Replay is charging $20 for VIP tickets, which includes express entry to the bar where you get a pint of mead in a souvenir goblet, the ability to cut any line for photos and a pin or print.

Replay’s “Game of Thrones” pop-up opens Feb. 1.