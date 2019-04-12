Garage burglaries reported in Beverly: police

Police are warning residents about a string of garage burglaries reported this month in Beverly on the South Side.

In each case, a suspect entered the garage by prying open a side door and took snow blowers and other lawn equipment from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

April 3 in the 2200 block of West 91st Street;

April 10 in the 9900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue;

In the 10000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue; and

In the 10100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

Beverly residents were warned by police about a series of home burglaries last month.

