Garage burglaries reported in Beverly: police
Police are warning residents about a string of garage burglaries reported this month in Beverly on the South Side.
In each case, a suspect entered the garage by prying open a side door and took snow blowers and other lawn equipment from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
- April 3 in the 2200 block of West 91st Street;
- April 10 in the 9900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue;
- In the 10000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue; and
- In the 10100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.
Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.
Beverly residents were warned by police about a series of home burglaries last month.