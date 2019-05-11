Garage burglaries reported in Humboldt Park: police

Police are warning residents about a string of garage burglaries reported last month in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

In each incident, a burglar or group of burglars damaged an overhead or side door to get into the garage, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Items including tools, bicycles and copper piping were stolen.

The burglaries happened:

Between 2:30 p.m. to 11:50 a.m. April 8-29 in the 1100 Block of North Springfield Avenue;

Between 12 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. April 15-16 in the 800 Block of North Kildare Avenue;

Between 11:43 a.m. to 11:53 a.m. April 17 in the 4200 Block of West Cortez Street; and

Between 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. April 19-20 in the 4400 Block of West Rice Street.

Police did not immediately provide information on any suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

