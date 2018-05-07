Garage burglaries reported in Bridgeport, McKinley Park

Police are warning residents of recent garage burglaries in the South Side’s Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods.

The five reported burglaries happened at various times of day in late April, police said. Force was used to gain entry into the garages.

The burglaries happened:

about 7 a.m. April 21 in the 3100 block of South Throop Street;

between the morning hours of April 22 and 23 in the 3800 block of South Hermitage Avenue;

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 23 in the 3400 block of South Carpenter Street;

about 9 a.m. April 27 in the 1000 block of West 32nd Street; and

between 6:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. April 28 in the 3000 block of South Haynes Court.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.