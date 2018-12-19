Garage burglaries reported in Rosemoor: police

Police were warning residents about a man burglarizing garages this month in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He has been entering through side doors and taking tools, lawn equipment and bicycles, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

Dec. 1 in the 10400 block of South Indiana;

Dec. 5 in the 10400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive;

Dec. 13 in the 10600 block of South Prairie; and

Dec. 13 in the 10600 block of South Forest.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 35 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet and 190 pounds. His outfit included a black hoodie and he was driving a silver sports-utility vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.