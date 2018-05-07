Garage burglaries reported in Tri-Taylor neighborhood

Police are warning of recent garage burglaries in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The burglaries were reported in the last two weeks of April, police said. In each incident, someone enters through the garage’s side door and then steals property.

One burglary happened overnight April 22 in the 2300 block of West Flournoy Street, police said. Another burglary happened about 6:30 p.m. April 25 in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.