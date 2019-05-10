Garage burglaries reported in Little Village: police

Police are warning residents about a pair of garage burglaries reported in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone entered the garage by force and took property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

A burglary occurred between 3 a.m. April 22 and 7:30 p.m. April 23 in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said. Another happened between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.

