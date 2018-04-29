Garage burglaries reported on Northwest Side

A series of garage burglaries has been reported throughout April in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In the burglaries, one or more people have entered garages and left with property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents happened:

about 4:30 p.m. April 15 in the 4000 block of North Kostner Avenue;

Overnight April 18 in the 4200 block of North Kildare Avenue;

between 3:45 p.m. April 18 and 10 a.m. April 19 in the 4400 block of North Keokuk Avenue; and

about 1 a.m. April 19 in the 4300 block of North Tripp Avenue.

The suspect in the April 15 incident was described as a 28- to 32-year-old white woman, standing 5-foot-5 tall, and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds with black, curly hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.