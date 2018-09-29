Burglars break into garages in West Pullman

Several reports of garage burglaries in September have prompted police to issue an alert to the West Pullman residents on the Far South Side.

Five burglaries were reported in the last month, Chicago police said. The burglaries happened several blocks from each other.

In each incident, someone forcibly entered the residential garages through a side door and took property from inside, police said.

The burglaries happened:

in the early morning Sept 22. in the 11900 block of South Yale Avenue;

sometime on Sept. 16 or 17 in the 12700 block of South Wallace Street;

between 3 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 12300 block of South Lasalle Street;

sometime on Sept. 12 or 13 in the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue; and

sometime on Sept. 8 or 9 in the 12100 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.