Garage destroyed, home damaged in Evanston fire

A garage was destroyed and a home was damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday night in north suburban Evanston.

Firefighters responded about 6:20 p.m. to reports of a fire in the detached garage in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two-car garage engulfed in flames, and the fire extending toward the 2.5 story single family home, the department said.

The alarm was upgraded to a 1st level MABAS Box Alarm and firefighters put multiple lines on each structure. The home sustained moderate water and smoke damage and the garage was a total loss, the department said.

It was unclear if there were vehicles in the garage at the time of the fire.

No injuries reported and a pet cat was rescued from the residence, the department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.